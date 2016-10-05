91X Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, 5 p.m.

BELLEVILLE – Lindsay Cooke brings you the news from around Belleville and the Quinte Region. Headlines include the creation of a new playground at the BGH treatment centre, the president of Via Rail making a stop in Belleville and the QHC’s fundraising campaign for a new MRI machine.
