Seatbelt checks bring in 194 charges over two days

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – Local police departments have teamed up to tackle seatbelt safety in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

From Oct. 1 to 2, the Quinte Region Traffic Coalition laid a total of 194 charges during their Seatbelt Enforcement Blitz.

The QRTC said in a press release that these blitzes will continue to ensure people follow traffic laws and stay safe.

“Most of the deaths and injuries that occur on our roadways are preventable,” said Stirling-Rawdon police Const. Scott Preston in the press release.

One encounter with police consisted of a 12-year-old sitting on a crate in between the driver and passenger of an SUV. The two people occupying actual seats were wearing seatbelts, but the child was not. The driver was charged for having someone under 16 without a seatbelt on.

