Frontenacs paint the rink pink

By Tyler Penney

KINGSTON – The Kingston Frontenacs hosted their annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ game on Friday night against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The Frontenacs host a ‘Pink in the Rink’ game to raise awareness for breast cancer. The Fronts wore limited edition pink jerseys that were put up for auction after the game, with 100 per cent of the proceeds being donated to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer programs in Kingston, Ont.

There were other breast cancer fundraisers throughout the arena, but the main attraction on Friday night was the pink-dawning Frontenacs taking on the Soo Greyhounds.

It didn’t take long for the Soo Greyhounds to get on the board, with Zachary Senyshyn netting his first of the night just seven and a half minutes into the first period.

Senyshyn and the Greyhounds were all over the Frontenacs over the course of the first period. With 38 seconds remaining in the first frame, Senyshyn put his Hounds up 2-0, burying his second goal of the night off the Jeremy Helvig rebound.

After the first period, the Greyhounds were up on the Fronts 2-0. With both sides only getting six shots on net in the first 20 minutes.

During the first intermission, cancer survivors took to the ice to take a victory lap for their bravery and determination. Every fan in attendance stood on their feet and clapped relentlessly in salute to all the survivors.

The second frame was scoreless for the first 19 minutes until Fronts defenceman, Eemeli Rasanen, loses his footing at the Soo blue line, leading to a Greyhounds 3-on-1 and the Hounds capitalizing on the mistake. Soo forward David Miller buried the puck into the empty cage to give the Greyhounds a 3-0 lead with a little over a minute remaining in the second period.

After two periods of play, the Hounds are up 3-0 on the Frontenacs with both teams having 18 shots on net.

Finally, in the third period, the Frontenacs get on the scoreboard. With a nifty passing play by Warren Foegele and Jason Robertson leading to Linus Hyman getting his third goal of the season with just under 16 minutes left to play.

With two minutes remaining in the third, the Fronts pulled Helvig to try to tie up the game, but it was too little too late.

The Greyhounds got their fourth goal of the game, and the third goal of the night, coming from the stick of Senyshyn with a minute and a half remaining in the game.

FAST FACTS:

Final score: Greyhounds 4-1 Frontenacs

Shots: Greyhounds 31-28 Frontenacs

Three stars:

3rd: Frontenacs Linus Hyman (1 G)

2nd: Greyhounds Heyden Verbeek (2A)

1st: Zachary Senyshyn (3 G, 10 Shots)

The Frontenacs got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon as they took on the visiting North Bay Battalion.

Sam Harding scored the game’s only goal of the afternoon coming two minutes into the second period.

The assist on Harding’s goal was the first point of the season for Tyler Burnie, who scored a goal in a call-up last season.

The Kingston Frontenacs next home game is on Oct. 28th against the Flint Firebirds.

