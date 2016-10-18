Belleville nurses support Fort McMurray counterparts

By Nick Ogden

BELLEVILLE – Nurses at Belleville General Hospital didn’t let provincial borders stop them from donating $5,000 to nurses in Alberta.

Last week, a group of intensive-care unit nurses from BGH made a major contribution to the Northern Lights Health Foundation in Fort MacMurray, Alta. During the wildfires this year, nurses at the Northern Lights Regional Hospital worked to evacuate patients to save them from further harm.

This past August, staff at Belleville General hosted a raffle, barbecue, bake sale and yard sale fundraiser to raise money for the Alberta organization.

QNet News will be reaching out to the nurses who raised the money, and the Northern Lights Health Foundation for reaction.

More to come.

