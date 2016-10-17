Campus · Latest stories · Local
Youth homelessness advocate pushes shopping cart across Canada
By Makala Chapman and Tara Henley
BELLEVILLE – A former homeless man is making a stop at Loyalist College on Monday to talk about youth poverty and awareness.
Joe Roberts, a Loyalist graduate, is taking part in a 9,000 km awareness marathon called Push for Change. He is pushing a shopping cart, a symbol of homelessness, across the country to raise funds and bring attention to the 35,000 youth living on the street in Canada.
More to come.