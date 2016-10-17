Campus · Latest stories · Local

Youth homelessness advocate pushes shopping cart across Canada

  • October 17, 2016 at 1:20 pm

By Makala Chapman and Tara Henley

BELLEVILLE – A former homeless man is making a stop at Loyalist College on Monday to talk about youth poverty and awareness.

Joe Roberts, a Loyalist graduate, is taking part in a 9,000 km awareness marathon called Push for Change. He is pushing a shopping cart, a symbol of homelessness, across the country to raise funds and bring attention to the 35,000 youth living on the street in Canada.

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist College remembers Nov. 11
  2. Loyalist College starts new locker registration policy
  3. Kramp calls for Senate scandal wrap-up
  4. Loyalist Community Employment Services wins praise from minister
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: