Rising farmland value in Quinte West causes a stir in council

By Matthew Murray

QUINTE WEST – Farmland value is on the rise in Quinte West, the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation told city council Monday night, sparking fears of potential property-tax hikes.

High demand for farmland and low interest rates caused the jump in values, Catherine Barr, account manager for the Hastings, Northumberland and Prince Edward County area, told Quinte West council.

The presentation caused a stir among council members, with some saying they fear a possible spike in property taxes for farmers. Some farm properties in Quinte West have seen their assessed value double since 2012, according to Barr. Deputy Mayor Jim Alyea said one parcel of vacant farmland he owns went from being valued at around $230,000 to being assessed at over $500,000 this year.

Barr explained to council that the value MPAC assigns to a specific property is based on sales of similar farmland. MPAC then gives these values, as well as the values of residential, industrial and commercial properties, to the city so it can adjust property-tax rates accordingly. However, the agency has no control over what the city decides to set taxes at – it simply values the property, Barr said.

“Reassessment is not a cash grab,” Barr said. “It’s a rebalancing of the values to help cities determine who pays what.”

Mayor Jim Harrison said the rise in farmland values is something he and council plan to look at closely when determining property taxes for 2017.

“We’ll have to make some changes to compensate for the (assessed-value) increase,” he said. “But if we reduce farm tax, then we’ve got to increase someone else’s rate.”

