OPP seeking public’s help in locating suspicious man

By Deanna Fraser

BELLEVILLE – Central Hastings OPP received a complaint of a suspicious man talking to a teenager Tuesday night.

Police say the man stopped to speak briefly with the adolescent on Davidson Street in Madoc. The OPP did not specify if the adolescent was male or female.

The man is described as being 50 to 60 years old, balding, with gold rimmed glasses, wearing a black button-down shirt and jeans or park pants.

He was seen driving a newer Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-473-4234 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

