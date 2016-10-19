Local

Knives and a machete used in Front Street fight

By James Gaughan 

BELLEVILLE – A fight involving knives and a large machete was broken up by Belleville police on Front Street Tuesday night.

Police say that at about 1:30 a.m. they received multiple 911 calls about a group of men who were fighting with knives and a machete.

Officers flooded the area as the suspects ran in different directions. Three of the men were chased down and arrested, and one was taken to Belleville General Hospital with minor injuries.

A large machete was found by the side of Front Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact Belleville police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

