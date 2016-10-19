Basketball season kicks off on Saturday at Loyalist College

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist men’s and women’s basketball teams will hit the court in the school’s first games of the 2016/17 season on Saturday.

Centennial College will pay a visit to Belleville to face off against both teams in the Lancer Dome. The women’ game kicks off the day at 1 p.m., while the men’s team plays at 3 p.m. The women’s team will play 17 games this season, three more than last year, while the men play 20 games again this season.

Both teams will look to improve this year. The men ended last season with a 7-13 record and tied for eighth in the eastern conference of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association. Meanwhile, the women’s team ended its season tied for fifth in the eastern conference with a 7-7 record.

Comments