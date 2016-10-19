Single-car collision in Prince Edward County leaves man injured

By Deanna Fraser

BELLEVILLE – The Prince Edward County OPP were called to the scene of a single-car collision on Highway 62, north of Valley Road in the ward of Ameliasburgh Wednesday morning.

Prince Edward County Fire Department and Hastings Emergency Medical Services were also on the scene, the OPP say.

Upon arrival it was discovered that a car had driven off the road and collided with a tree. The vehicle was extensively damaged.

The male driver was the only one in the vehicle. The extent of his injuries was unknown as of publication time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

