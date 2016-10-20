Suspicious man approaches young female in Trenton

By Deanna Fraser

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP are trying to locate a suspicious man seen speaking with a young female on her walk home from school Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. the man got out of his black pickup truck and asked the young girl to go over and speak with him on Byron Street in Trenton.

The girl did not answer him and ran away. He did not attempt to follow her.

The driver was described as being a white male, approximately 40 years old, with a bald spot on the top of his head. He had bushy blonde hair on the sides and a goatee.

OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. If you know any information you are asked to call OPP at 613-392-3561 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

They are also asking parents to remind their children not to speak with people they do not know.

