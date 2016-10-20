Local

Man robbed at knife point

  • October 20, 2016 at 2:10 pm

By James Gaughan 

BELLEVILLE – Three masked men robbed a man at knife point on Monday afternoon on a trail near Woodland Acres and Farley Avenue.

The victim told Belleville police he was approached from behind by three men described as six feet tall, in their mid 20s and wearing masks.

The men demanded his wallet and one of them was holding a knife, according to police.

The suspects were last seen heading south on the trail towards Bayview Plaza, police said.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mark Abrams at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Woman found in street; driver charged
  2. Call for help results in arrest
  3. Police will be out in force this weekend
  4. Lock it or lose it campaign kicks-off in Belleville
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: