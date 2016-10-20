Man robbed at knife point

By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – Three masked men robbed a man at knife point on Monday afternoon on a trail near Woodland Acres and Farley Avenue.

The victim told Belleville police he was approached from behind by three men described as six feet tall, in their mid 20s and wearing masks.

The men demanded his wallet and one of them was holding a knife, according to police.

The suspects were last seen heading south on the trail towards Bayview Plaza, police said.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Mark Abrams at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

