Giving back with backpacks

By Callie Jackson and Justin Medve

BELLEVILLE – Warm clothes, toiletries and snacks are just a few of the items Belleville resident Lynn Olsen is putting in backpacks for those in need.

“I like to give back to the community – I do a few things and this is just one of them,” she said.

Olsen said she usually donates whatever necessities she can get her hands on to the Red Cedars shelter in Tyendinaga, but these donations will go right on the backs of homeless folks in Toronto.

Her goal is to fill 20 backpacks, but Olsen says she’ll go further than that if she can.

More information can be find on her Facebook page, and a GoFundMe has already netted $660 towards the cause.

More to come.

