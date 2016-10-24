Latest stories · Local

Three men charged in Bancroft robbery

  • October 24, 2016 at 1:28 pm

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Three men have been charged with breaking into an apartment in Bancroft earlier this month.

The Bancroft OPP said three suspects broke into a home on Snow Road and assaulted the owner with a weapon and stole personal items before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested two of the suspects shortly after the robbery when their car was stopped on the highway. The third man fled on foot and was arrested later in Peterborough.

The three men have been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and breaking and entering.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Loyalist Journalism and Belleville Police team up for survey
  2. Remembering Belleville’s first female tavern owner
  3. Man killed by Via Rail train
  4. Belleville man faces child-pornography charges
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: