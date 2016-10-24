Three men charged in Bancroft robbery

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Three men have been charged with breaking into an apartment in Bancroft earlier this month.

The Bancroft OPP said three suspects broke into a home on Snow Road and assaulted the owner with a weapon and stole personal items before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested two of the suspects shortly after the robbery when their car was stopped on the highway. The third man fled on foot and was arrested later in Peterborough.

The three men have been charged with robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and breaking and entering.

