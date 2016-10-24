Latest stories · Local

Teen charged with impaired driving

  • October 24, 2016 at 2:39 pm

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville teen has been charged with drunk driving.

Central Hastings OPP responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 62, south of Frankford road on Thursday. A car in the northbound lane rear ended a van, causing significant damage, police said.

The driver fled the scene and turned down Frankford Road. The driver lost control of the car and hit a mailbox.

Officers arrested the man at his home shortly after the accident. The 19-year-old was charged with dangerous driving and will appear in court on Nov. 3.

