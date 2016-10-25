Prince Edward OPP charge man with impaired driving

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A man has been charged with impaired driving after an incident at a police checkpoint.

The Prince Edward County OPP say they were conducting a routine roadside check program on Saturday when a car was spotted speeding away from the checkpoint.

The car was pulled over at a nearby parking lot and officers discovered that the driver had alcohol in his system. He failed to provide a breath sample to police.

The 27-year-old man from Brooklin, Ont., was charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath sample.

The man will appear in Picton court on Nov. 16.

The OPP urge the public to report anyone they suspect of impaired driving.

