Tweed man charged with impaired driving and resisting arrest

By Jaykob Storey

BELLEVILLE — A man was arrested after a struggle with police that followed a collision in Tweed on Saturday.

The collision took place in the village’s LCBO parking lot, on Bridge Street West, according to Central Hastings OPP.

The offending vehicle, a pickup truck, proceeded down Highway 37. A witness alerted an off-duty officer to the incident. The officer pursued the vehicle to Lost Channel Road, where the driver was pulled over. The man resisted arrest and was physically removed from his vehicle, police say.

The man, a 58-year-old Tweed resident, was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal level of alcohol in blood, resisting a police officer and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

