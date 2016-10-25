Drug raid in Marmora yields cocaine and marijuana

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Two people have been charged with possession of cocaine and other drugs after a traffic stop in Stirling last Thursday.

Shortly after the stop Central Hastings OPP and the Drug Enforcement Unit raided a home in Marmora and officers seized marijuana, cocaine and prescription drugs. A large amount of money and a bulletproof vest were also found.

After the search a 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Marmora were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine for the purpose of selling, as well as other drug related charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP at 613-473-4234.

