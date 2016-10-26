BELLEVILLE – Megan Pounder brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include the death of a Belleville man, the arrest of an Ontario Registered Nurse and Dennis Oland’s bail hearing.
-
Loyalist College hosts floral arrangement workshop October 5, 2016
-
The Loyalist College Terry Fox Run was held earlier today October 3, 2012
-
Flags are lowered at the university after a Queen's student is found dead February 16, 2011
-
Herchimer Avenue incident investigation continues November 22, 2011
Related Posts
Top Stories
- 91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, 4 p.m.October 26, 2016
- 91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, 1 p.m.October 26, 2016
- 91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, 12 p.m.October 26, 2016
- Drug raid in Marmora yields cocaine and marijuanaOctober 25, 2016
- Canada-wide warrant issued for convicted murdererOctober 25, 2016
- Tweed man charged with impaired driving and resisting arrestOctober 25, 2016
- Prince Edward OPP charge man with impaired drivingOctober 25, 2016