How to spot a volunteer firefighter

By Haley Rose

TRENTON – Legislation was introduced in the early 1990s to alert the public that a green flashing light meant a volunteer firefighter was responding to a call. People are urged to pull to the side of the road when they see a green light but it’s not mandatory.

Revisions made to the Highway Traffic Act last year make it mandatory for motorists to pull over for a tow truck’s flashing yellow light, however, the legislation still doesn’t include volunteer emergency vehicles.

