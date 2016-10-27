Local

How to spot a volunteer firefighter

  • October 27, 2016 at 12:17 pm

By Haley Rose 

TRENTON – Legislation was introduced in the early 1990s to alert the public that a green flashing light meant a volunteer firefighter was responding to a call. People are urged to pull to the side of the road when they see a green light but it’s not mandatory.

Revisions made to the Highway Traffic Act last year make it mandatory for motorists to pull over for a tow truck’s flashing yellow light, however, the legislation still doesn’t include volunteer emergency vehicles.

Haley Rose has the story.

