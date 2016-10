By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Napanee man has been arrested for possession of marijuana.

On Saturday, the OPP conducted a routine vehicle stop when officers became suspicious of a driver thought to be drunk, police said.

After speaking with the driver, officers noticed a jar with marijuana in it. The 38-year-old man from Stone Mills Township was taken into custody and later released on the promise to appear in court in Napanee on Nov. 22.

