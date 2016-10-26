Local

Auto parts store robbed in Napanee

  • October 26, 2016 at 1:33 pm

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – The OPP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing auto parts.

The suspects entered onto the property of  Williams Auto Service in Loyalist Township and stole a number of tires and rims. Some tools that were stored on site were also stolen, police said.

The items had been stored in secured sea containers and a box trailer. The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone who has information about this case or noticed any thing suspicious is asked to contact the Napanee OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

