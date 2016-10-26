Latest stories · Local

Police looking for convicted robber

  • October 26, 2016 at 1:37 pm

By Stephanie Clue

Convicted robber Michael Yankowski is on the run after breaking his parole. He is known to frequent the Kingston area. Photo courtesy of the OPP.

BELLEVILLE –A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a convicted robber for breaking his parole.

Michael Yankowski served a two year and four month sentence for breaking and entering. He is 43 years old, six feet tall and 181 pounds.

He is known to frequent the city of Kingston.

Anyone who has been in contact with Yankowski or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Provincial Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.

