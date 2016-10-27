Illegal cigarettes seized in Tyendinaga Township

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Kingston man has been charged for having unmarked cigarettes in his car.

On Saturday, OPP were doing a routine, road-side vehicle stop on Highway 401 and Highway 49 in Tyendinaga Township, police said.

During the stop, officers noticed plastic bags with unmarked cigarettes in his car. Police looked further and seized five cartons for a total of 1,000 illegal cigarettes.

The man was charged under the Tobacco Tax Act with possession of unmarked cigarettes.

