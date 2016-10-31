Local

Study suggests there is a benefit in singing together

  • October 31, 2016 at 2:26 pm

By Katie Perry and Casey Horn

BELLEVILLE – Women in the Belleville Shout Sister! Choir can experience the perks of singing in a group without learning to read sheet music.

Shout Sister! was first started by Georgette Fry, and now has 23 chapters in Ontario. The chapter in Belleville is just over a year old.

The choir often performs at retirement homes and raise money for charitable causes.

A study in 2013 found group singing can boost positive moods, raise self-esteem, and help singers have better overall mental health.

More to come.

