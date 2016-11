By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Demii Niles and Jody Jakab

BELLEVILLE – The Alzheimer Society of Hastings-Prince Edward is hosting its annual book sale to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer disease.

The sale takes place at the Bay View Mall Tuesday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, prices are as marked. On Wednesday all books are half price, and on Thursday you can fill a bag for $5.

More to come.

Comments