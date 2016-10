By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College will be recognizing 313 students for their academic achievement this week.

The Undergraduate Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the dining hall.

Students in first, second and third year will be receiving awards. They will be giving grants up to $2,000 dollars.

QNet News will be at the event.

More to come.

Comments