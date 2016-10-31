Community

It’s ‘Storytime’ at the Belleville Public Library

  • October 31, 2016 at 1:16 pm

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – On Wednesday at 10 a.m., pre-schoolers and their caregivers will be reading and singing.

The Belleville Public Library & John M. Parrot Art Gallery will be hosting its twice weekly Storytime event at the library located at 254 Pinnacle St. All children aged 3 and up are welcome with their parents and guardians for a morning filled with stories, rhymes and music. The event will be lead by the library’s children’s staff.

For more information on the event, call 613-968-6731 #2235.

