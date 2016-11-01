Belleville welcoming more Syrian families to the area

By Leah Den Hartogh and Rachel Stark

BELLEVILLE – By the end of this year, 70 Syrian refugee families will be calling the Quinte area home.

They will be welcomed by the Quinte Immigration Services, a local non-profit organization that helps support a refugees’ transition into a new community.

The organization’s goal is to help newcomers integrate into the community. They argue that integration is key to refugees adding economic and cultural value.

A new study by Environics Institute, a company that does survey research, shows that 80 per cent of Canadians believe refugees are a positive impact on our economy.

QNet News will be speaking to executive director Orlando Ferro on how Quinte Immigration Services plans to support the new refugees and what they do to create a positive impact in the community.

More to come.

