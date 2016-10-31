Police issue warning about online rental fraud
By Nikolai Karpinski
BELLEVILLE – Police are reminding renters to be careful when searching for housing online.
Police received a call just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night regarding an incident of online rental fraud.
The potential renter saw a posting on the internet about the rental and made a deposit. They later contacted the property owners and learned that the online advertisement was fraudulent.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Belleville Police or Quinte Crime Stoppers.