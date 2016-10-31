Local

Police issue warning about online rental fraud

  • October 31, 2016 at 1:59 pm

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE –  Police are reminding renters to be careful when searching for housing online.

Police received a call just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night regarding an incident of online rental fraud.

The potential renter saw a posting on the internet about the rental and made a deposit. They later contacted the property owners and learned that the online advertisement was fraudulent.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Belleville Police or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Man pulls a knife at campus party
  2. Collisions on Highway 401 in snowy conditions
  3. Belleville Collegiate Institute remembered
  4. Head lice protocol causes stir with parents across Ontario
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: