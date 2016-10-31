Monday sports roundup

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist Lancers had a busy weekend with a lot of teams seeing action.

The Lancer basketball teams kicked off the weekend on Friday night in Barrie, Ont., when they took on the Georgian Grizzlies. The women had a close game and came out on top with a score of 55-52. The men’s team also won its game against the Grizzlies, with a score of 76-65. On Saturday, the men’s team continued its road trip by travelling to North Bay to take on the Canadore Panthers. The Lancers fell 61-64. The men are back in action Thursday when they travel to Fleming College to take on the Knights.

The men’s and women’s volleyball teams both played at home Saturday against the George Brown Huskies. The women started off by winning their game 3-1. The men played afterward and fell to the Huskies in three straight sets. Both teams are back in action this weekend when they travel to play Algonquin College in Ottawa on Friday and then continue on to Montreal to play the La Cité Coyotes on Saturday.

The cross-country team competed at the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association’s provincial championship in Toronto on Saturday. The top female runner for the Lancers was Brooke Trudeau, who came in 28th place with a time of 24 minutes, 21 seconds. The top male runner for the Lancers was Dawson Roundtree, who came in 35th with a time of 31 minutes, 19 seconds.

On the national sports scene, on Sunday night the Toronto FC soccer team defeated the New York City FC by a score of 2-0. The two teams face off again this coming Sunday night.

Sunday night also saw Game 5 in the World Series. The Chicago Cubs edged the Cleveland Indians 3-2. If the Indians had pulled off a win, they would have won the series, but with a Cubs win, we will see Game 6 on Tuesday in Ohio.

