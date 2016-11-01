CRTC looks to modernize Canadian Internet regulations

By Brad Bennett

BELLEVILLE – The way Canadians buy and use the Internet may become more consumer friendly thanks to a review by the body that monitors the country’s communication systems.

As Canadians use more and more data online, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is looking into the cost of Internet packages, data caps that affect price and limit access, and how to ensure so-called “net neutrality” – equal access to all of the Internet from all providers with no sites given special treatment.

The CRTC recently released a report showing that Canadians download an average of 93 gigabytes of data a month. The report also says that wireless usage has jumped 44 per cent in the last year. But Internet providers in Canada still have some of the most expensive and unregulated data caps for home and wireless Internet compared to similar nations, according to the Nordicity Group. These issues are leading the CRTC to try to find ways to get Canadians a fairer price on their Internet.

The CRTC is still expecting public input on this topic. Click here to ask a question or make a complaint.

