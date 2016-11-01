Meet the police chief in Stirling

By Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – Community members in Stirling have the opportunity to discuss public safety matters and updates on significant developments in law enforcement during the Stirling-Rawdon Police Service’s Meet the Police Chief event.

As part of Crime Prevention week, on Nov. 12, Chief Dario Cecchin will be answering the public’s questions.

Meet the Chief will be held at the Police Services Station, 2529 Stirling-Marmora Road, in Stirling. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will end at noon.

All community members are welcome to attend.

Comments