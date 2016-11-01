91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, 4 p.m.

  • November 1, 2016 at 11:25 am

BELLEVILLE – Scott Gardner brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include;Edmonton judge changes verdict from murder to man slaughter, Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau delivers a statement on the state of the economy,Canada tries to put a stop to back-up mishaps and Loyalist Lancers defeated the Georgian grizzlies.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X newscast – Thursday, March 3, 2016, 1 p.m.
  2. 91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, Noon
  3. 91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, 1 p.m.
  4. When it comes to work-life balance, it’s all about timing
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: