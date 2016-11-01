91X FM Newscast – Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE – Scott Gardner brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include;Edmonton judge changes verdict from murder to man slaughter, Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau delivers a statement on the state of the economy,Canada tries to put a stop to back-up mishaps and Loyalist Lancers defeated the Georgian grizzlies.
