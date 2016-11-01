Police warn motorists to be on the lookout for wildlife

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – After a car ran over a deer Saturday night on Highway 62 in Madoc township, police are warning motorists to be wary of wildlife while driving.

Specifically the Central Hastings OPP have advised drivers to protect themselves from wildlife collision by:

Scanning the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder. If you spot wildlife beside the road, slow down and pass carefully as they may suddenly run across the road.

Stay in control of your vehicle and never swerve suddenly to avoid wildlife.

Stop as safely as possible. Brake firmly if an animal is on the road. Police also noted that if one animal crosses the road, others may follow.

At night use your high beams where possible and watch for the glowing eyes of animals ahead.

In November 2015, police said there were 26 deer-related car collisions and three accidents involving other wildlife in the area.

Drivers should be especially alert in the early morning, the evening and at night.

Comments