91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, Noon

BELLEVILLE – Scott Gardner brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include;Paul Bernardo is up for parole, The Royal Canadian Mint plans to unveil a silver collectors coin and the Toronto Raptors get a home win.
BELLEVILLE – Scott Gardner brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include;Paul Bernardo is up for parole, The Royal Canadian Mint plans to unveil a silver collectors coin and the Toronto Raptors get a home win.
Tags: 91X FMBelleville