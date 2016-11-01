91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, 1 p.m.

  • November 1, 2016 at 12:15 pm

BELLEVILLE – Scott Gardner brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include;Federal government is under political pressure to step up its commitment on first nations child welfare. United States election is coming to a close and the Cleveland Indians have a chance to win world series.

