Lancers under pressure from funding cuts

By Sean Cann-Sheppard

BELLEVILLE – With the Loyalist Lancers going into the end of the semester, there may be some troubling times ahead for all of the teams.

Funding for the Lancers is being cut due to the reduced amount of money the college receives from student tuition. Despite this cut, the college has not reached out to sponsors to help fund their teams, who are all competitive in the Ontario College Athletics Association.

This has led to many of the teams having their own players pay out of pocket when travelling to games, often to pay for their own food or other expenses.

QNet News is currently investigating this story. More to come.

Comments