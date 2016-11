By Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – A portion of highway 7 between Havelock and Marmora has reopened after being closed for most of the day.

Around 7 a.m, a tractor-trailer struck a hydro pole between Third and Fourth Line roads in Belmont Township.

The driver of the trailer was not injured in the accident.

Peterborough OPP spokesperson Constable Jason Folz says the highway was closed in order to clean up fuel that spilled on the road.

The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m.

