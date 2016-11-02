Local

OPP charge man in relation to Codrington break-in

  • November 2, 2016 at 10:36 am

By Nikolai Karpinski

BELLEVILLE – Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a break-in at the Codrington Community Centre.

Northumberland OPP began their investigation Oct. 22 after someone broke a window and stole money from the building in the hamlet north of the town of Brighton.

A 20-year-old Brighton man was charged Monday with breaking and entering and mischief under $5,000.

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

