OPP charge man in relation to Codrington break-in
BELLEVILLE – Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a break-in at the Codrington Community Centre.
Northumberland OPP began their investigation Oct. 22 after someone broke a window and stole money from the building in the hamlet north of the town of Brighton.
A 20-year-old Brighton man was charged Monday with breaking and entering and mischief under $5,000.
The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.