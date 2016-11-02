91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, noon

  • November 2, 2016 at 12:14 pm

BELLEVILLE – Joseph Carin brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; kitchen fire in Belleville, vinyl sales are at their highest since the 80’s, and the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians go into game seven of the World Series.

