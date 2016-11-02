Napanee school crossing still a concern

By Lindsey Harren

NAPANEE – Pedestrians travelling near Prince Charles School in Napanee have to keep their heads up crossing the busy intersection at Graham St. and Centre St.

Napanee OPP announced in a mid-October news release that they would be watching the school crossing in response to concerns from the community. They said that the times of concern are when the crossing guards are helping people to and from school.

Crossing guard Tammy Sweet works part time at the intersection. She is at the crossing from 7:30 a.m to 8 a.m, and 2:30 p.m to 3 p.m. Sweet said that she helps roughly fifteen people throughout the day.

“It’s a wonder something more serious hasn’t happened by now,” she said.

More to come.

