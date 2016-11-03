91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2016, 3 p.m.

  • November 3, 2016 at 8:08 am

Joseph Carin brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; Walmart will be stocking shelves with wine,cider and beer. November marks the beginning of diabetes awareness month, and tonight is game seven of the World Series.

