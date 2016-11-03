91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X FM Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, 4 p.m.

  • November 3, 2016 at 11:14 am

BELLEVILLE – Joseph Carin brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; Sobara has been charged with two counts of bribery under the provincial Election Act,Ontario nurse under investigation for the deaths of eight seniors, World Series drought could come to an end for Chicago cubs, and Loyalist men’s basketball team play Fleming College Thursday.

