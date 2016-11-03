BREAKING: power outage affecting more than a thousand customers

By Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – A power outage from Trenton to Brighton is affecting over 1,300 customers, according to Hydro One.

A Hydro One spokesperson told QNet News it learned of the outage around 8:09 a.m. Thursday morning.

The workers found the outage was caused by a burnt cross arm, which is a piece of equipment found on a power pole. They are currently replacing it.

The outage is estimated to be fixed around noon.

To track the status of the power outage, see the map Hydro One updates every 15 minutes here.



