Vehicle collision on Dundas Street East sends one to hospital

  • November 3, 2016 at 12:11 pm

By Callie Jackson  and Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Dundas Street East and MacDonald Avenue Wednesday night, causing one to roll over onto its roof .

Police said rescue crews had to help a 34-year-old woman out of the rolled-over van. The woman was later taken to Belleville General Hospital with minor injuries.

A 70-year-old woman was the driver of the other vehicle and had no injuries from the accident but was charged with failing to stop at a red light.

According to police both vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.

