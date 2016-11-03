Vehicle collision on Dundas Street East sends one to hospital

By Callie Jackson and Ashley Clark

BELLEVILLE – Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Dundas Street East and MacDonald Avenue Wednesday night, causing one to roll over onto its roof .

Police said rescue crews had to help a 34-year-old woman out of the rolled-over van. The woman was later taken to Belleville General Hospital with minor injuries.

A 70-year-old woman was the driver of the other vehicle and had no injuries from the accident but was charged with failing to stop at a red light.

According to police both vehicles involved in the crash were heavily damaged.

