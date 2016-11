By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – Patrick Kabeya is back on the basketball court at Loyalist College.

Kabeya played at the college for three years and was a star guard for the team. Now he is the head coach for the Lancers after being away from Loyalist for two seasons.

The team has won one game and lost two so far this season. But there many games left, and Kabeya says he has high hopes for his team.

