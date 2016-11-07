91X FM Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE – Joseph Carin brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include;food prices continue to rise, Belleville welcoming more Syrian families to the area, Loyalist audience impressed by student musicians, and Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers.
