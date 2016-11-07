91X FM Newscast – Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, noon

BELLEVILLE – Daniel Taylor brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; Centennial Secondary school travel to France for 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge , Donald Trump hopeful for win in American election, Hilary Clinton makes more stops before election comes to an end, and Loyalist men’s basketball team defeats Fleming Knights.
-
91X newscast – Monday, November 9, 2015 – 1 p.m. November 9, 2015
-
Loyalist celebrates the opening of its sustainable skills centre June 21, 2011
-
Belleville police charged a teenage boy following a break and enter February 22, 2012
-
City recognizes downtown facelift with cash October 21, 2015
Related Posts
Top Stories
- 91X FM Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, 3 p.m.November 7, 2016
- Belleville kicks off annual Crime Prevention WeekNovember 7, 2016
- Canada vs. Russia hockey superseries kicks off MondayNovember 7, 2016
- 91X FM Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, 4 p.m.November 7, 2016
- 91X FM Newscast – Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, noonNovember 7, 2016
- Former Lancer basketball all-star back in BellevilleNovember 7, 2016
- 89th annual cheese showNovember 3, 2016