91X FM Newscast – Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, noon

  • November 7, 2016 at 2:02 pm

BELLEVILLE – Daniel Taylor brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include; Centennial Secondary school travel to France for 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge , Donald Trump hopeful for win in American election, Hilary Clinton makes more stops before election comes to an end, and Loyalist men’s basketball team defeats Fleming Knights.

