Canada vs. Russia hockey superseries kicks off Monday
By Tyler Penney
BELLEVILLE – The 2016 Canada-Russia Series kick offs Monday night in Prince George, B.C. The Western Hockey League all-stars will look to get the 14th edition of the annual clash of nations started with a win.
The Canadian Hockey League prevailed last year with a 15-3 victory by points – five wins and one loss. That victory continued a see-saw battle that has seen alternating victors each year dating back to 2009.
Two players from the Peterborough Petes will get their chance against the Russians in a game Thursday in North Bay between all-stars from the Ontario Hockey League and Team Russia.
The Russians take on Team WHL twice, Team OHL twice and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars twice. Team OHL plays again next Monday in Hamilton, Ont.
Team WHL’s lineup for tonight:
Goaltenders:
- Carter Hart – Evertt Silvertips
- Connor Ingram – Kamloops Blazers
Defencemen:
- Kale Clague – Brandon Wheat Kings
- Cal Foote – Kelowna Rockets
- Brendan Guhle – Prince Albert Raiders
- Connor Hobbs – Regina Pats
- Noah Juulsen – Evertt Silvertips
- Parker Wotherspoon – Tri-City Americans
Forwards:
- Tyler Benson – Vancouver Giants
- Dillon Dube – Kelowna Rockets
- Giorgio Estephan – Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Jansen Harkins – Prince George Cougars
- Brett Howden – Moose Jaw Warriors
- Nick Merkley – Kelowna Rockets
- Nolan Patrick – Brandon Wheat Kings
- Ty Ronning – Vancouver Giants
- Deven Sideroff – Kamloops Blazers
- Tyler Soy – Victoria Royals
- Sam Steel – Regina Pats
- Austin Wagner – Regina Pats
Monday’s game starts at 10 p.m. EST on Sportsnet.