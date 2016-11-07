Sports

Canada vs. Russia hockey superseries kicks off Monday

  • November 7, 2016 at 2:38 pm

By Tyler Penney

BELLEVILLE – The 2016 Canada-Russia Series kick offs Monday night in Prince George, B.C. The Western Hockey League all-stars will look to get the 14th edition of the annual clash of nations started with a win.

The Canadian Hockey League prevailed last year with a 15-3 victory by points – five wins and one loss. That victory continued a see-saw battle that has seen alternating victors each year dating back to 2009.

Two players from the Peterborough Petes will get their chance against the Russians in a game Thursday in North Bay between all-stars from the Ontario Hockey League and Team Russia.

The Russians take on Team WHL twice, Team OHL twice and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars twice. Team OHL plays again next Monday in Hamilton, Ont.

Team WHL’s lineup for tonight:

Goaltenders:

  • Carter Hart – Evertt Silvertips
  • Connor Ingram – Kamloops Blazers

Defencemen:

  • Kale Clague – Brandon Wheat Kings
  • Cal Foote – Kelowna Rockets
  • Brendan Guhle – Prince Albert Raiders
  • Connor Hobbs – Regina Pats
  • Noah Juulsen – Evertt Silvertips
  • Parker Wotherspoon – Tri-City Americans

Forwards: 

  • Tyler Benson – Vancouver Giants
  • Dillon Dube – Kelowna Rockets
  • Giorgio Estephan – Lethbridge Hurricanes
  • Jansen Harkins – Prince George Cougars
  • Brett Howden – Moose Jaw Warriors
  • Nick Merkley – Kelowna Rockets
  • Nolan Patrick – Brandon Wheat Kings
  • Ty Ronning – Vancouver Giants
  • Deven Sideroff – Kamloops Blazers
  • Tyler Soy – Victoria Royals
  • Sam Steel – Regina Pats
  • Austin Wagner – Regina Pats

Monday’s game starts at 10 p.m. EST on Sportsnet.

