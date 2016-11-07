Canada vs. Russia hockey superseries kicks off Monday

By Tyler Penney

BELLEVILLE – The 2016 Canada-Russia Series kick offs Monday night in Prince George, B.C. The Western Hockey League all-stars will look to get the 14th edition of the annual clash of nations started with a win.

The Canadian Hockey League prevailed last year with a 15-3 victory by points – five wins and one loss. That victory continued a see-saw battle that has seen alternating victors each year dating back to 2009.

Two players from the Peterborough Petes will get their chance against the Russians in a game Thursday in North Bay between all-stars from the Ontario Hockey League and Team Russia.

The Russians take on Team WHL twice, Team OHL twice and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars twice. Team OHL plays again next Monday in Hamilton, Ont.

Team WHL’s lineup for tonight:

Goaltenders:

Carter Hart – Evertt Silvertips

Connor Ingram – Kamloops Blazers

Defencemen:

Kale Clague – Brandon Wheat Kings

Cal Foote – Kelowna Rockets

Brendan Guhle – Prince Albert Raiders

Connor Hobbs – Regina Pats

Noah Juulsen – Evertt Silvertips

Parker Wotherspoon – Tri-City Americans

Forwards:

Tyler Benson – Vancouver Giants

Dillon Dube – Kelowna Rockets

Giorgio Estephan – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Jansen Harkins – Prince George Cougars

Brett Howden – Moose Jaw Warriors

Nick Merkley – Kelowna Rockets

Nolan Patrick – Brandon Wheat Kings

Ty Ronning – Vancouver Giants

Deven Sideroff – Kamloops Blazers

Tyler Soy – Victoria Royals

Sam Steel – Regina Pats

Austin Wagner – Regina Pats

Monday’s game starts at 10 p.m. EST on Sportsnet.

Comments